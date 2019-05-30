Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019, Statement Of Cash Flows For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019, Auditors Report On The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Declaration In Respect Of Unmodified Opinion On Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st March, 2019, Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

