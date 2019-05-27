Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI ( Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast Limited at its meeting held on May 27th, 2019, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses:

1. a) Considered and approved Audited (Standalone

& Consolidated) Financial Results for the

Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2019



b) Considered Auditors Report (Standalone & Consolidated) dated 27.05.2019, issued by the joint statutory auditors i.e. M/s. Shah & Taparia and M/s. Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019.



c) Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion on the Financial Results, for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.



Pdf Link: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Financial Results For Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

