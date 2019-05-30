Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March , 2019 along with audit Report thereon.

The above financial results were duly reviewed by Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 30th May, 2019 which commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M.



We request you to take the above information on the record.



Pdf Link: Tinna Trade Ltd - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com