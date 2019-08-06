Tinna Trade Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019, As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019, along with Limited Review Reports (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon.

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Audit committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Ashish Madan (Non-Executive Independent Director) for the second terms of five years w.e.f. 07th August, 2019.



Further, we wish to inform you that Mr. Ganesh Kumar Pandey (Deputy Manager- Accounts) is appointed as internal auditor of the company for the FY 2019-20 in place of M/S O.P. Bagla & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, who has resigned from the position of internal auditor of the company on 30th July, 2019.



We request you to take the above information on the record.



