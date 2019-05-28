Tirupati Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Tirupati Fincorp Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com