Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We send herewith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

