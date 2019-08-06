Trc Financial Services Ltd. - The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the un-audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today. A copy of the same alongwith the limited review report of the statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed.

Pdf Link: Trc Financial Services Ltd. - The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
TRC Financial Services Ltd

