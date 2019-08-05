Tricom Fruit Products Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st day of July, 2019 till 16st day of August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Tricom Fruit Products Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019

