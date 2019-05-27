Tridhaatu Renovators Pvt Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 52 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. 27th May, 2019 has inter alia, approved:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019;

2. Change in Designation of Mr. Sagar Motilal Shrirao from Director to Nominee Director of the Company; and

3. Change in Designation of Mr. Bhavinkumar Nagraj Jain from Director to Nominee Director of the Company.



Accordingly, we are enclosing:



a) Independent Auditors Report on Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 issued by Dhairya & Co, Chartered Accountants;



b) A Copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, in specific format;



c) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 52(3) of the Listing Regulations regarding audit report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;



d) Statement Pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations;



e) Certificate issued by Debenture Trustee, under Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations; and







f) Statement of Material Deviation under Regulation 52(7) of the Listing Regulations.



The meeting of the Board of Directors was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M.





