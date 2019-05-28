Trimurthi Ltd - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Along With AuditorS Report As Per Provisions Of Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Please find enclosed here with the following Documents in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:

1. Financial Results: Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the company for the Fourth Quarter/ Year Ended 31st March, 2019.

This is for your Information and Necessary Records.

Published on May 28, 2019
