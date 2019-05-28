Triochem Products Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March 2019

In terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Director in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. The said financial results, duly signed by the Director & CEO of the company along with the statutory auditors report with unmodified opinion thereon are enclosed for your perusal and records. A declaration on auditors report with unmodified opinion pursuant to the SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 2, 2016 and notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/2016-17/001 dated May 25, 2016 is also enclosed.

Also, informed that the audited financial results in prescribed format will be published in Free Press Journal and Navshakti newspaper, as required. Please take the same in you record.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com