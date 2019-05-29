Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019, has approved the following:

1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Take a note of Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration on report issued by the Auditor of the company M/s KPMR & Associates, Chartered Accountants on annual standalone audited financial statement as well as consolidated audited financial statement

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m and concluded at 6.10 p.m.



Pdf Link: Triton Corp.Ltd. - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com