Triumph International Finance India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approving Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

This is to intimate you that, 2/2019-20 meeting of the Board of Directors of Triumph International Finance India Limited will be held on Friday, 9th August, 2019 at 04.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, to consider the following:

1. To approve the audited financial results for the quarter 30th June, 2019 along with the reports Report thereon.

2. Any other business with the permission of the chair.

Further, as per the Companys code of conduct for prevention of insider trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated employees and Directors from 1st August, 2019 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the

Board Meeting.

