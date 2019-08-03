The Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today approved the following

1. Un-audited financial results (stand -alone and consolidated for the 1st quarter June 30, 2019. The said financial results together with Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon and the newspaper publication issued by the Company are enclosed .

2. Re-appointment of Mr. Arun P Mote (DIN 01961162) as Whole-time Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 1st November,2019

The meeting of the Board commenced at 10.00 a.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m.





Pdf Link: Triveni Turbine Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Period June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com