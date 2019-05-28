Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held at its Registered Office on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 (which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded 03.15 P.M.) wherein they have adopted / approved:



1) The Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Year ended 31/03/2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities.



2) Auditors Report on the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results.



3) Declaration by Whole-time Director pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2016.



The said results will be duly published in the newspapers within due course of time.



Pdf Link: T.Spiritual World Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com