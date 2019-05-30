Tulip Star Hotels Ltd. - Sub: Disclosure Of Voting Results


Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and Postal Ballot Notice dated 25th April , 2019, please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report which includes voting results.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Pdf Link: Tulip Star Hotels Ltd. - Sub: Disclosure Of Voting Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
