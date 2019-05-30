U. H. Zaveri Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:



1. Considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



We hereby enclose the following:



I. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



II. Auditors Report on Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Board Meeting Commenced at 7:00 P.M and Concluded at 7:20 P.M.



