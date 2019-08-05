This is to inform that as per the MCA Notification No. G.S.R. 365 (E) dated March 30, 2016, the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 are applicable to our company w.e.f. the

financial year commencing from April 01, 2019. Accordingly, we are required to comply with the lndian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) in preparation of the financial statements w.e.f. April 01, 2019.

Further, in order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of Ind-As implementation the SEBl vide its Circular No. ClR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 had relaxed the timeline by one month for submitting the financial results for first two quarters of the year of implementation of Ind-AS to the Stock Exchanges.

In view of the above and in accordance with the above mentioned SEBl Circular, we would avail such extension of one month and will submit the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on or before September 14,2019.

This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: U. Y. Fincorp Ltd - Extension For Submitting The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com