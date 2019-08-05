UFO Moviez India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 prepared in accordance with the IND-AS.



Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company had been closed from April 1, 2019 for all the Designated Persons of the Company and the same will continue to remain closed till August 15, 2019 (both days inclusive).



Pdf Link: Ufo Moviez India Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com