Unimode Overseas Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Statement Of Assets & Liabilities

This is to intimate you that the 2nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20 held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 3.00 P.M. and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities.



A copy of the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 along-with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company and a Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion, as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 are enclosed.



The Board Meeting concluded at 4:15 P.M.



Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Statement Of Assets & Liabilities

