UNIMODE OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that 3rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 304A, IIIrd Floor, Ravinder Plaza, Abdul Aziz Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi- 110005, inter alia to consider and approve the following business(es):-



1. Take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter 30th June, 2019.

2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair, if any.





This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Unimode Overseas Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com