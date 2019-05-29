This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday 29, May 2019 Commence at 12.00 pm and concluded at 3.00 pm inter-alia took on record the following matters & find attached herewith the below listed documents.



l. Approved and Adopted Standalone Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter and year ended 3lst March, 2019 alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Approved Auditors Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.



3. Declaration to confirm statutory Auditor have issued the Audit report with unmodified opinion on the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March,2019.



Pdf Link: Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd. - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com