Ushakiran Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Convening Board Meeting, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at 11.00 A.M., at the Registered office of the company i.e., 405, Raghava Ratna Towers, Chirag Ali Lane, Hyderabad - 500 001, Telangana, India to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, the Trading window in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulations, 2015 for transactions in shares of the company, is closed from 1st July, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 (both the days inclusive), inter-alia, for the purpose of announcement of the Unaudited financial results by the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



