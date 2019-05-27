Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 had inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019. Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1. Statement of Audited Financial results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019, Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with Press release.



2. The Audit Report by M/s. Niranjan & Narayan, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Declaration in respect of Audit Reports with unmodified opinion for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Ushakiran Finance Ltd. - Submission Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com