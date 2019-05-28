Pursuant to Regulation 33 and any other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, together with the Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019



Pdf Link: Utl Industries Limited - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com