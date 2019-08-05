Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

VALLABH POLY-PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 along with limited review report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

B.S. Sharma

Whole Time Director

(DIN - 00230202)



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com