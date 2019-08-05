Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

VALLABH POLY-PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 along with limited review report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Company.
You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on your record.

Thanking you

Yours sincerely,
for Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd.

B.S. Sharma
Whole Time Director
(DIN - 00230202)

Pdf Link: Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

