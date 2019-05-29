The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 29th May, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March, 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , please find enclosed herewith:-



1. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March, 31st, 2019.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results.

4. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 1.00 P.M and concluded at 3.30 P.M



Further please note that the Company has already made necessary arrangements to publish the same in newspaper as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ), Regulations, 2015.







Pdf Link: Valley Magnesite Company Ltd - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March, 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com