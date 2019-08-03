VAPI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2019 ( 1st Quarter and Year Ended FY 2019-20).



In accordance with provisions of Listing Agreement entered into with your Stock Exchange, an intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held on Monday, the 12th of August 2019 at 3.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia approval of financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 30th June 2019 i.e. 1st Quarter for

F.Y.2019-20.

Pdf Link: Vapi Paper Mills Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2019 ( 1St Quarter And Year Ended FY 2019-20)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com