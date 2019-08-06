Vardhman Concrete Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Vardhman Concrete Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vardhman Concrete Limited will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 03.00 p.m. at 120, Commerce House, 140, N.M. Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001, for the purpose of approving Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



