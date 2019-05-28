The Board of Directors of Vascon Engineers Limited, in their meeting held on May 28, 2019 have discussed and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019.



Please find enclosed the financial results of the Company.



Pdf Link: Vascon Engineers Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com