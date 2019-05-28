Vascon Engineers Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of Vascon Engineers Limited, in their meeting held on May 28, 2019 have discussed and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019.

Please find enclosed the financial results of the Company.

Pdf Link: Vascon Engineers Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Vascon Engineers Ltd

