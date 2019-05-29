Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Submission of Audited Financials for the year ended 31st March 2019 under Reg. 52 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
