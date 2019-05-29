STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED 31/03/2019 DULY APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 29/05/2019 AND THE AUDITORS REPORT DATED 29/05/2019 WITH DECLARATION OF UNMODIFIED OPINION ARE DISCLOSED. SAME ARE ALSO AVAILABLE ON THE WEB SITE OF THE COMPANY AND THE SUMMARY IS BEING PUBLISHED IN THE NEWS PAPERS.

Pdf Link: Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER /YEAR ENDED 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com