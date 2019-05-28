Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:

1. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
3. Declaration in respect of Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Pdf Link: Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

