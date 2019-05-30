The Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have inter alia considered and approved Audited financial results for the full year ended 31st March, 2019.



Accordingly we would like to enclosed the following documents:

1. Audited Financial Results for the full year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Audit Report on Financials for the full year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019





This is for your information and records



Pdf Link: Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd - Financial Results For The Full Year Ended 31.03.2019

