VIJAY SHANTHI BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting if the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th August 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 4.30 p.m. to transact the following:

1. To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Companys Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/ officers/Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the Trading hours on 7th August 2019 till the close of the trading hours of 16th August 2019 as per the code of internal procedure and Conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company read with Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

We kindly request you to take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.



Pdf Link: Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com