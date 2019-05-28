Vikalp Securities Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

This is with reference to VIKALP SECURITIES LIMITED (ISIN INE186E01011) .
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its duly convened meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th of May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 25/38, Karachi Khana, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208001, commenced at 01:00 P.M and concluded at 4:15 P.M. the Board considered and approved the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31stof March, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
