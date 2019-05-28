The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 28th May 2019 has, inter-alia considered and:

1.Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3.Accepted the resignation of Shri Satyanarayan Patidar, from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 30.06.2019.



Pdf Link: Vippy Spinpro Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

