Virat Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Ub-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2019

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To submit Un-audited statement of Profit and Loss duly limited reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and subsequently discussed by the Audit Committee for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, with the balance Sheet as on 30th June, 2019 and publication of the same thereof in the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 & 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

2) To place before the Board the amount of foreign exchange gain/loss during the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 i.e. the difference between values of actual remittances against budget value.

3) To place before the Board Legal Compliance report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

