This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 4: 00 P.M. at 145, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III, New Delhi-110 020, In pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement to the inter-alia, consider and take on record the Audited financial results for the Quarter/Year ended March -2019.

Pdf Link: Virtualsoft Systems Ltd. - Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI Regulation 2015 Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March-2019

