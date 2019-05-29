With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 29th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company and board of directors has approved audited financial results of the company for the half / year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Vishal Bearings Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com