Further to our letter dated 25th July, 2019 and pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter Ended on 30th June, 2019. Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose herewith aforesaid Results along with Limited Review Reports. A copy of the above is being uploaded in the Companys website www.vishnuchemicals.com.



The meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M.



Pdf Link: Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Un-Audited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

