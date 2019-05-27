Visu International Ltd. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019


1. Audited financial results for the Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2019.
2. Auditors Report for the Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2019.
3. Resignation of Ms. Kusum Kumawath as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer due to personal pre-occupations.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
