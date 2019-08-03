VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above subject, This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is schedule to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at the registered Office of the company inter-alia to consider , approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Please be informed that insider trading window of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd shall remain closed till 14th August, 2019 in view of the above mentioned board meeting.



Pdf Link: Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com