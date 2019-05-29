Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we are submitting the followings.

Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results.

Declaration on Un-Modified Audit Report.



Pdf Link: Vmv Holidays Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results, For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com