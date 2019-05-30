Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODRsclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 30th May, 2019, inter alia, have:



1. Upon recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved, Audited Financial Results (Standalone) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the 4th Quarter and the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Board took note of the Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 (enclosed herewith)



The Report of the Statutory Auditors is with an unmodified option with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



Ms. Shabana Mistry, CFO & Executive Director of the Company has resigned from Directorship of the Company with immediate effect, but will continue as CFO of the Company





Pdf Link: Vyapar Industries Ltd. - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com