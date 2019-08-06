We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2019, approved the Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 issued by M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP (Statutory Auditors of the Company) along with Press Release on the said Results issued by the Company are enclosed for your information and record.



The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 3.30 p.m. .



This is for your information and record.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

G. S. Agrawal

Vice President (Legal & taxation) & Company Secretary



Pdf Link: Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. - Un-Audited (Reviewed) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Along With Limited Review Report As On The Date Issued By Statutory Auditors Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com