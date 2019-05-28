Wall Street Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Result FY 2018-19

The Board approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Wall Street Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Result FY 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Wall Street Finance Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.