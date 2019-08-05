Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Regarding The Meeting Of Board Of Directors For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 3:00 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



