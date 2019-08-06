WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019



Further, as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Companys Directors/Officers/Key Managerial Personnel/ Designated Employees of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2019 tillthe close of business hours on 16th August, 2019.







Pdf Link: Wanbury Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approving The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Last Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

