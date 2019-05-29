The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e May 29, 2019, inter alia:

Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 as recommended by the Audit committee.

Pdf Link: Warner Multimedia Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com